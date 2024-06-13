USA vs IND: Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification scenario after India’s win over USA

New York, JUN 13: India defeated the USA by seven wickets in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India had restricted the USA to a total of 110 at the loss of eight wickets. In reply, they chased the target albeit a bit slowly in the 18.2 overs at the loss of three wickets.

At one point, India was on the verge of losing after back-to-back wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant fell but Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stabilised India’s win with cautious innings of 50 (49) and 31 (35) respectively.

With India’s win against the USA, one obstacle has been removed from Pakistan’s qualification to the Super 8s.

Pakistan have played three matches in the T20 World Cup 2024 and won just one against Canada. The path to the Super 8s for the Pakistan is tough but not impossible.

The following results of Group A teams will ensure Pakistan’s qualification in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024:

June 14: USA vs Ireland: — Ireland win

June 15: Canada vs India — India win

June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan — Pakistan win

If all of the above-mentioned matches give the same results as listed then Pakistan will have four points in four games. India will have eight and the USA will have the same points as Pakistan.

Canada and Ireland will have two points each at the end of the group-stage games.

Even still, Pakistan will need to register a win against Ireland with a big margin to improve their net run rate as their points will be the same as the USA so net run rate will come into play. Moreover, Green Shirts and Pakistan fans need to hope that the USA lose their last match against Ireland and it doesn’t get washed out due to rain.

Despite the net run rate playing a big part in Pakistan’s qualification, the team played cautiously against Canada. The game could have been finished earlier but Babar Azam’s and Mohammad Rizwan’s slow batting took an easy chase of 107 to the 17.3 over.