Sunday, August 29, 2021
US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport

| August 29, 2021

Washington, Aug 29 :The United States warned Saturday of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport… should leave the airport area immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.

