US to work closely with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and stability in South Asia, including by encouraging the Taliban to engage in substantive negotiations.

At his regular press briefing in Washington, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Pakistan has much to gain and will continue to have a critical role in supporting an outcome that not only the United States seeks, but many of their international partners also seek.

The spokesperson said the United States would continue to work and to communicate closely with Pakistani partners in this regard.