US President to announce his strategy about Afghanistan
The US President Joe Biden will announce his strategy about Afghanistan today (Thursday).
Speaking to journalists, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will deliver remarks on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where the swift exit of the United States has coincided with major gains on the ground by the Taliban.
She said President Biden will also announce on continued drawdown efforts and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Afghan people.
