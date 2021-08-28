US in ‘No Rush’ to Recognize Taliban: Psaki
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (DNA): Speaking at a White House press briefing on
Saturday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the US and international
partners have yet to recognize the Taliban.
“There is no rush for recognition of any sort by the United States or
any international partners we have talked to,” Psaki said in response to
a reporter’s question.
However, Psaki said the United States is coordinating with the Taliban
to evacuate US nationals and eligible Afghans to third countries even
after the August 31 deadline. Psaki said US troops will leave Kabul
airport by August 31.
“The president directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic
efforts with international partners to secure means for third country
nationals, Afghans with visas who may be eligible for our programs and
of course any American citizens who remain in the country to leave the
country even after the US military presence ends,” Psaki said.
When asked about President Biden’s pledge for hunting down those behind
the Kabul airport attack, Psaki said the United States will target
terrorists anywhere in the world.
On Thursday evening IS-K carried out two explosions outside Kabul
airport in which over 170 people, including 13 American soldiers, were
killed and over 200 people were wounded.
The explosions occurred among crowds of people queuing outside the
airport who were attempting to leave the country.
In response to the attack, the US targeted a Daesh attack planner in the
east of Afghanistan. “U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon
counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” said Capt.
Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command, on Friday. DNA
