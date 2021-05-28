US envoy lauds Pakistan for bringing peace, stability in the region

RAWLPINDI, MAY 28 (DNA) – Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.=DNA

