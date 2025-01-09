US Ambassador Donald Blome pays Farewell call on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Islamabad, JAN 9 (DNA): US Ambassador Donald Blome made a Farewell call on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-US relations.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated US Ambassador Donald Blome’s services for enhancing Pakistan-US relations and expressed good wishes for him. The US Ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said that terrorism is a global issue, and the international community needs to formulate a joint strategy to eradicate terrorism completely. Mohsin Naqvi stated that no illegal foreigner will be allowed to stay in Pakistan.

US Ambassador Donald Blome said that he received full cooperation from all institutions during his assignment in Pakistan. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A. Baker were also present on the occasion.