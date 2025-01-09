Thursday, January 9, 2025
Main Menu

US Ambassador Donald Blome pays Farewell call on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

| January 9, 2025

Islamabad, JAN 9 (DNA): US Ambassador Donald Blome made a Farewell call on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-US relations.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated US Ambassador Donald Blome’s services for enhancing Pakistan-US relations and expressed good wishes for him. The US Ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said that terrorism is a global issue, and the international community needs to formulate a joint strategy to eradicate terrorism completely. Mohsin Naqvi stated that no illegal foreigner will be allowed to stay in Pakistan.

US Ambassador Donald Blome said that he received full cooperation from all institutions during his assignment in Pakistan. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A. Baker were also present on the occasion.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Uzbekistan is firmly committed to protecting intellectual property

DNA In an information society where time and economy are rapidly developing, where knowledge andRead More

Blinken seeks to avert Syria turmoil with Europeans on final trip

Paris, Jan 9 (AFP/APP/DNA):US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading on Thursday to RomeRead More

Comments are Closed