Up-gradation of special education centre for visually handicapped children started

ISLAMABAD: The project “Up-gradation of National Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children” is started under the administrative control of Directorate General of Special Education, Ministry of Human Rights. This project is created for the diagnosis and screening of visually impaired persons through the use of advance technological services.

In this project, a diagnostic/ screening unit headed by Ophthalmologist and an Optometrist carries out assessment/ screening of visually handicapped persons/ students is providing services. After visual screening and diagnosis, the beneficiaries are trained to use the proposed technology in National Library & Resource Centre. Two I.T Experts provide technical support in imparting these training orientations to visually impaired persons on these latest digital assistive devices which are available under this project.

An inaugural ceremony of the project was held on June 22, 2022 at the National Library and Resource Center, Islamabad. Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the Chief Guest of the occasion. Addressing the audience, he said that in the present age everyone is well aware of the usefulness of technology and it is impossible to deny it. Without technology, we will not be able to make real progress, nor will we be able to compete with other nations. So everyone should use modern technology as much as possible but when we talk about visually impaired people, the assistive devices based on modern technology become a source of education and rehabilitation for them and these people pass their advanced exams and others can prepare for competitive exams and use their abilities to become important members of society.

He further said that he was very happy to see the provision of sophisticated and assistive devices for the visually impaired under this project and to provide technical assistance to the visually impaired using these facilities. Training is also being provided which will be a stepping stone for the rehabilitation and practical life of these visually impaired people in the society.

Mr. Afzal Latif, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Mr. Tariq Mahmood (Joint Secretary), Dr. Abdul Rahim (Director General Legal Aid & Justice Authority), and Mr. Abdul Sattar, Director General (Social Welfare) also attended the function. On this occasion Director General (Special Education) Mr. Sheikh Azhar Sajjad also gave an introductory speech highlighting the objectives of the project and introduced the latest digital assistive devices available for the visually impaired. The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries and visually impaired persons / students.