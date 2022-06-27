UNIDO recognizes Small, Medium-sized Enterprises contributions in Sustainable Development

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 /DNA/ – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) organized a commemoration of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day to recognize the MSMEs’ contribution to the economic growth and sustainable development in Pakistan, and to identify synergies with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries and Production, Govt of Pakistan, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo who was the Chief Guest of the event commended the contribution of UNIDO in strengthening the MSMEs in Pakistan and shared his remarks saying “SMEs play a pivotal role in the high-income sector. The Government of Pakistan’s SME policy is comprehensive, conducive, and user-friendly. UNIDO’s Country program is very much aligned with the national objectives. UNIDO has developed a valuable partnership with NRSP to strengthen and improve the incomes of the rural communities.” With this, he also extended a special thanks to UNIDO for developing this very important sector.

Earlier, opening the ceremony, Ms. Nadia Aftab, UNIDO Country Representative, extended appreciation to the guests and said, “the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, in April 2017, recognizing the crucial role MSMEs play in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. She highlighted the COVID impact and said “Pakistan has managed the COVID-19 pandemic remarkably well as compared to other countries in the world. However, MSMEs are still in dire need of support for the enhancement of their business portfolios”. She re-iterated “UNIDO is geared and focused on spurring innovation, creativity, and decent work for all so that this sector would flourish as well”. She also underscored UNIDO’s mandate of Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) which implies that no one is left behind and all parts of society benefit from industrial progress, which also provides the means for tackling critical social and humanitarian needs.

The event featured detailed presentations on the results achieved by UNIDO Pakistan from a series of successful projects supporting the MSMEs through the years, and an overview of Renewable Energy Investment Projects Support for Small Businesses and Micro Enterprises funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). This was followed up by special remarks by Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO of NRSP in which he presented the partnership of UNIDO with NRSP and its impacts which showed improved lives of smallholder farmers and micro-enterprises especially woman-owned small businesses.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Climate Change, national and international development organizations, Microfinance banks, and academia. The participants appreciated the efforts of UNIDO on MSME’s development initiatives.

UNIDO is a specialized agency of the United Nations focusing on inclusive and sustainable industrial development in the developing world. UNIDO works on different projects which are directly or indirectly related to inclusive and sustainable industrial development, Climate Change, Trade, etc. In all projects where UNIDO provides technical assistance, it is ensured that the project is sustainable and adaptable for the private sector. UNIDO is fully working on its theme of ISID (Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development) which refers active participation of women along with men in all aspects of Inclusive and Sustainable industrial development. For more information, please visit the website https://www.unido.org