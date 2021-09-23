UNGA adopts political declaration on fight against racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a political declaration on fight against racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia.

The declaration was adopted at a high-level meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

It calls on all states, the UN system, international and regional organizations, inviting all relevant stakeholders to fully commit themselves and to intensify their efforts for the elimination of all racial discrimination, intolerance and to continue cooperation with all relevant UN human rights bodies.