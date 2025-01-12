Understanding Civic Education: A Path to Active Citizenship in Pakistan

Dr. Muhammad Anwar Farooq

Civic education is the process of educating citizens about their rights, duties, and responsibilities within a democratic society. It encompasses understanding the structure and functions of government, the political process, and the importance of active participation in civic life. Civic education aims to develop informed, responsible, and engaged citizens who are capable of critical thinking, effective communication, and collaboration. It also emphasizes the significance of values such as respect for diversity, justice, and equality. By fostering a sense of civic duty and community involvement, civic education contributes to the strength and stability of democratic institutions and promotes social cohesion and justice.

The history of civic education dates back to ancient civilizations, where the importance of preparing citizens to participate in self-governance was recognized. In ancient Athens and the Roman Republic, thinkers like Pericles, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, and Cicero emphasized the need for citizens to understand their political culture and institutions. Civic education aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and service, enabling individuals to govern themselves and make wise judgments. Over time, the concept of civic education evolved, with formal schooling becoming a primary avenue for fostering civic knowledge, skills and attitudes. In the United States, the Founding Fathers recognized the civic mission of schools, leading to the establishment of universal public education to prepare citizens for democratic participation. Throughout history, civic education has adapted to societal changes, continually aiming to create knowledgeable, competent, and responsible participants in political society.

Similarly, civic education is crucial for Pakistan’s progress and development. In Pakistan, empowering individuals with knowledge and skills will enable them to advocate for their rights, address social issues, and contribute to community development. It will also help to combat with corruption by raising awareness about transparency and integrity in public administration. It also encourages critical thinking and informed decision-making, leading to more thoughtful and constructive participation in public life.

The government of Pakistan has made several efforts to promote civic education. One of the key initiatives is the establishment of the National Civic Education Commission (NCCE) under the National Civic Education Commission Act of 2018. The NCCE is responsible for creating awareness about civic responsibilities and fundamental rights among citizens. It also focuses on promoting civic education in rural areas and organizing capacity-building programs for educators. The National Civic Education Commission Act of 2018 outlines specific responsibilities for schools in Pakistan to ensure the effective delivery of civic education. School in-charges are tasked with imparting civic education to students through lectures, tutorials, and practical work. The teaching methods include formal instructions on the roles of the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, Law and Democracy as well as guided discussions on current local, national and international issues.

Active learning experiences, such as community service, co-curricular activities fostering engagement with other schools and communities, student participation in school governance, and simulations of democratic processes are also encouraged. These comprehensive guidelines aim to create a well-rounded civic education program that not only educates students about their civic duties and rights but also actively involves them in activities that promote democratic values and community involvement. In terms of the curriculum, civic education is included in the national curriculum for grades for secondary level and higher classes. The curriculum aims to develop civic knowledge, skills and dispositions, encouraging students to use these for civic action to create a just, peaceful and democratic society.

Civic education in Pakistan faces numerous challenges. One major issue is the lack of adequate funding, which affects the development and implementation of effective civic education programs. Schools often lack the necessary resources like educational materials to support comprehensive civic education. Moreover, there is a shortage of trained educators who can teach civic education effectively. The curriculum itself often struggles to represent the complexities of Pakistan’s diverse society and the tension between theocratic and liberal democratic visions creates additional challenges in aligning educational practices with democratic principles. Additionally, the education system’s focus on rote learning and textbook content limits the development of critical thinking and active citizenship. These factors collectively hinder the ability of civic education to foster an informed and engaged citizenry in Pakistan.

The future of civic education in Pakistan holds significant potential. By integrating civic education into the formal education system, from primary to higher education, Pakistan can instill civic values and responsibilities from an early age. This comprehensive approach promotes civic literacy and prepares students to become active participants in society. Moreover, investing in the civic education of the youth is crucial for nurturing a generation of responsible and engaged citizens who can play their role to cope with complex societal challenges. To ensure the widespread dissemination of civic education, it is essential to promote civic engagement and participation beyond the classroom through experiential learning opportunities. By harnessing the potential of youth as agents of positive change, civic education can pave the way for a brighter future for Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Anwar Farooq

Director

Institute of Humanities and Arts

Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology

Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan