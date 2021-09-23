Thursday, September 23, 2021
Main Menu

UN warns humanitarian situation in Yemen as worst

| September 23, 2021

The United Nations has warned that sixteen million Yeminis are on the verge of starvation, urging the international community to make immediate efforts for the provision of food to save lives in the country. 

Speaking at a virtual gathering of aid and development ministers, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley has described the situation as worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He urged on all stake holders to stop fight in Yemen.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

UNGA adopts political declaration on fight against racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a political declaration on fight against racism,Read More

UN warns humanitarian situation in Yemen as worst

The United Nations has warned that sixteen million Yeminis are on the verge of starvation,Read More

Comments are Closed