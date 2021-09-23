UN warns humanitarian situation in Yemen as worst
The United Nations has warned that sixteen million Yeminis are on the verge of starvation, urging the international community to make immediate efforts for the provision of food to save lives in the country.
Speaking at a virtual gathering of aid and development ministers, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley has described the situation as worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
He urged on all stake holders to stop fight in Yemen.
