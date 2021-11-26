UN Habitat Climate Change Advisor & Korean Personnel calls on Governor Sindh

By Nazir H Siyal

KARACHI: A Korean delegation led by Jonghyo Nam, Chisf Advisor, Climate Change, UN Habitat and personnel from Korea Land and Housing Cooperation (LH) called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Friday.

The visiting delegation discussed in details about enabling environment and up-gradation of living conditions in urban slum areas of Karachi. It was informed at the meeting that United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is engaged in providing support through various humanitarian and development projects.

Chief Advisor, Climate Change, UN Habitat informed that UN-Habitat was providing technical assistance on (a) Development of Rural Housing, (b) Slums Katchi Abadi development, (c) Urban Regeneration to support the PM’s 5 Million Housing Programme.

Governor Sindh appreciated the endeavours of the visiting delegation. He said that the there was an urgent need for improving urban management and urban planning, what have been neglected in past despite the negative trends affecting the neediest sectors of the society.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving hard to raise living standard of the masses. Imran Ismail remarked that the progress of journey under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan had begun.

“The government had launched the biggest ever social welfare programme of the country’s history ‘Ehsas’ to alleviate poverty and provide relief to the people”, he added.