Umar Hopeful Pakistan Will Surpass Jab Target

ISLAMABAD : As many as 50 million citizens have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while more than 20 million have been fully vaccinated against the viral disease, said NCOC head Asad Umar on Friday.

“In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year,” the planning and development minister said in a post on his official Twitter handle.

“Happy to report that 5 crore people have now recieved atleast 1 dose. More than 2 crore fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target.”

Pakistan achieved the milestone of vaccinating 50 million people last month.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, the NCOC, the country’s top platform that oversees Covid response, had tweeted on August 27.

“If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!!”