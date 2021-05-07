Friday, May 7, 2021
Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken’s visit

| May 7, 2021

KYIV – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv Thursday, telling him that he was there to “reaffirm strongly” Washington‘s commitment to Ukraine‘s “sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.”

Blinken also assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the U.S. was committed “to work with you and continue to strengthen your own democracy, building institutions, advancing your reforms against corruption.”

On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for Thursday’s visit — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them.

