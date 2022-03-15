Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says

| March 15, 2022

KYIV: Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

“Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

