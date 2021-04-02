UK put Pakistan in Red List

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The British government had put Pakistan in the Red-List countries which means nobody will be allowed to enter UK after one week.

Only UK/Irish nationals & those with residency rights will be allowed to travel from Pakistan to the United Kingdom from 0400 (UK time) on Friday, April 9th.

Anyone arriving into England after that will have to book a managed quarantine hotel in advance. The visitor will have to pay for the quarantine in a hotel.

The British High Commissioner said he knew how unwelcome this news may be for people intending to visit UK but the government had to take this decision keeping in view the growing COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani people have called upon the government and the civil aviation authority to ban all flights from UK as the new virus variant was coming from UK.