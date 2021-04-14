UK PM expresses support for Jordan’s security, stability under leadership of King Abdullah II
LONDON: The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has expressed his full support for Jordan’s security and stability under the leadership of King Abdullah II.
In a telephonic conversation with King Abdullah II, he expressed willingness to bolster cooperation in all sectors between both countries.
« Joint Declaration of Uzbekistan – Pakistan Summit (Previous News)
(Next News) Iran announces to start uranium enrichment up to 60% »
Related News
UK PM expresses support for Jordan’s security, stability under leadership of King Abdullah II
LONDON: The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has expressed his full support forRead More
U.S. envoy extends Ramazan greetings
Staff Report ISLAMABAD: U.S. Chargé d’affaires a.i. Angela P. Aggeler extends her best wishes to all Pakistani MuslimsRead More
Comments are Closed