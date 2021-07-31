Saturday, July 31, 2021
Main Menu

UK PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie expecting another baby

| July 31, 2021

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.

Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.

Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt “incredibly blessed” to be pregnant again.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Tunisian opposition lawmaker Yassin al-Ayari handed prison sentence for ‘demoralizing army’

A detained Tunisian lawmaker who is a vociferous critic of President Kais Saied will serve two months in jailRead More

UK PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie expecting another baby

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reportedRead More

Comments are Closed