UK PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie expecting another baby
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.
Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.
Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt “incredibly blessed” to be pregnant again.
