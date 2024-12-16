UK has no issue with CPEC: Jane Marriott

Ali Furqan

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has stated that the United Kingdom has no objection to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but emphasized the importance of transparency and ensuring the benefits of these multi-billion-dollar projects reach Pakistani youth.

Speaking to reporters after a think tank discussion in Islamabad, Marriott said, “The UK wants to see Pakistan prosper, and if Pakistan believes CPEC projects are beneficial, we have no issue with that.”

This marks the first time the UK has indirectly supported China’s investment projects in Pakistan.

When asked about the frequent objections raised by the United States over CPEC, Marriott clarified, “Washington has its own policy, and the UK follows an independent foreign policy.”

The statement comes at a time when several seminars and conferences on the second phase of CPEC are underway in Beijing, attended by Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, and other senior officials.

On the possibility of British investment in CPEC, Marriott said that while senior UK delegations, including the Foreign Secretary, will visit Pakistan next year to promote trade and investment, there are no current plans for British investment in CPEC.

CPEC is a key component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with over $25 billion invested in Pakistan so far, resulting in energy and infrastructure projects. Pakistani officials claim these projects have created over 200,000 jobs, constructed more than 1,400 kilometers of roads, and added 8,000 MW of electricity to the national grid.

During her speech, Marriott also addressed the UK’s engagement in Afghanistan. She acknowledged that the UK had stepped back in some areas following the fall of Kabul but stressed that efforts for stability and welfare in Afghanistan are ongoing.

She noted that while institutional challenges in Afghanistan have reduced British humanitarian activities, UK officials continue to engage regularly with the Taliban in Doha. The UK remains committed to providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, emphasizing that stability in Afghanistan is critical for Pakistan’s security.

Marriott reiterated that the UK has no plans to rejoin the European Union but emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with the EU to collectively address global challenges.