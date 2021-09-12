Monday, September 13, 2021
UK Govt drops plan for vaccine passports in England

September 12, 2021

LONDON: The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccine passports to enter crowded events.

Health minister Sajid Javid said the government does not view the move as necessary in the current virus situation, citing high vaccine uptake.

