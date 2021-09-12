UK Govt drops plan for vaccine passports in England
LONDON: The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccine passports to enter crowded events.
Health minister Sajid Javid said the government does not view the move as necessary in the current virus situation, citing high vaccine uptake.
« US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks (Previous News)
Related News
Punjab Govt to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in high risk areas
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 Air Ambulance service in the highRead More
UK Govt drops plan for vaccine passports in England
LONDON: The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccineRead More
Comments are Closed