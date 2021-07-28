UK ends quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals

LONDON: People who have been fully vaccinated in the EU or US will not need to isolate when coming to England from an amber list country.

The change will come into force at 04:00 BST on Monday.

Currently, only people who received their jabs in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.

The government said the rule change would help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a jab approved by the EU or US.