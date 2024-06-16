Sunday, June 16, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 full schedule: All results, scores and standings – complete list

| June 16, 2024

| June 16, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 full schedule: All results, scores and standings - complete list

BERLIN, JUN 16: All the EURO 2024 football results and scorers from the matches in Germany. Get group tables and the scorers from the knockout rounds, including the final.

Germany is hosting the UEFA EURO 2024 which will take place from 14 June to 14 July.

After an extensive qualification process, 24 of the best football teams in Europe will come together across 10 host cities in a bid to be crowned champions.

Split into six groups of four, the sides who finish inside the top two will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Four third-placed teams will join them in the round of 16.

Below, you can find all fixtures, results, and standings from the tournament.

UEFA EURO 2024 all teams and groups

TeamsGroups
Group AGermany, Scotland, Switzerland, Hungary
Group BSpain, Italy, Croatia, Albania
Group CEngland, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia
Group DFrance, Netherlands, Poland, Austria,
Group EBelgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
Group FPortugal, Türkiye, Czechia, Georgia

UEFA Euro 2024: Results, scores and group stage standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Germany11005143
2Switzerland11003123
3Hungary100113-20
4Scotland100115-40

Group A games, results and scorers

Friday 14 June

  • Germany 5-1 Scotland
    (GER: Florian Wirtz 10′, Jamal Musiala 19′, Kai Havertz 45’+1 pen, Niclas Füllkrug 68′, Emre Can 90’+3; SCO: Antonio Rüdiger 87′ og)

Saturday 15 June

  • Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
    (HUN: Barnabás Varga 66′; SUI: Kwadwo Duah 12′, Michael Aebischer 45′, Breel Embolo 90’+3)

Wednesday 19 June

  • Germany v Hungary (18:00 CET)
  • Scotland v Switzerland (21:00 CET)

Sunday 23 June

  • Switzerland v Germany (21:00 CET)
  • Scotland v Hungary (21:00 CET)
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11003033
2Italy11002113
3Albania100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

Group B games, results and scorers

Saturday 15 June

  • Spain 3-0 Croatia
    (ESP: Álvaro Morata 29′, Fabián Ruiz 32′, Dani Carvajal 45’+2)
  • Italy 2-1 Albania
    (ITA: Alessandro Bastoni 11′, Nicolo Barella 16′; ALB: Nedim Bajrami 1′)

Wednesday 19 June

  • Croatia v Albania (15:00 CET)

Thursday 20 June

  • Spain v Italy (21:00 CET)

Monday 24 June

  • Albania v Spain (21:00 CET)
  • Croatia v Italy (21:00 CET)
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Slovenia00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Serbia00000000
4England00000000

Group C games, results and scorers

Sunday 16 June

  • Slovenia v Denmark (18:00 CET)
  • Serbia v England (21:00 CET)

Thursday 20 June

  • Slovenia v Serbia (15:00 CET)
  • Denmark v England (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 25 June

  • Denmark v Serbia (21:00 CET)
  • England v Slovenia (21:00 CET)
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland00000000
2Netherlands00000000
3Austria00000000
4France00000000

Group D games, results and scorers

Sunday 16 June

  • Poland v Netherlands (15:00 CET)

Monday 17 June

  • Austria v France (21:00 CET)

Friday 21 June

  • Poland v Austria (18:00 CET)
  • Netherlands v France (21:00 CET)

Tuesday 25 June

  • France v Poland (18:00 CET)
  • Netherlands v Austria (18:00 CET)
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium00000000
2Slovakia00000000
3Romania00000000
4Ukraine00000000

Group E games, results and scorers

Monday 17 June

  • Romania v Ukraine (15:00 CET)
  • Belgium v Slovakia (18:00 CET)

Friday 21 June

  • Slovakia v Ukraine (15:00 CET)

Saturday 22 June

  • Belgium v Romania (21:00 CET)

Wednesday 26 June

  • Slovakia v Romania (18:00 CET)
  • Ukraine v Belgium (18:00 CET)
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAGDPoints
1Türkiye00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Czechia00000000

Group F games, results and scorers

Tuesday 18 June

  • Türkiye v Georgia (18:00 CET)
  • Portugal v Czechia (21:00 CET)

Saturday 22 June

  • Georgia v Czechia (15:00 CET)
  • Türkiye v Portugal (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 26 June

  • Georgia v Portugal (21:00 CET)
  • Czechia v Türkiye (21:00 CET)

England narrowly missed out on the Euros title three years ago, beaten on penalties by the Italians. 

England narrowly missed out on the Euros title three years ago, beaten on penalties by the Italians.(2021 Getty Images)

UEFA Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures, schedule and results

Saturday 29 June

  • Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (18:00 CET)
  • Group A winner v Group C runner-up (21:00 CET)

Sunday 30 June

  • Group C winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)
  • Group B winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)

Monday 1 July

  • Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (18:00 CET)
  • Group F winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)

Tuesday 2 July

  • Group E winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)
  • Group D winner v Group F runner-up (21:00 CET)

UEFA Euro 2024: Quarter-final fixtures, schedule and results

Friday 5 July

  • TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)
  • TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

Saturday 6 July

  • TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)
  • TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

UEFA Euro 2024: Semi-final fixtures, schedule and results

Tuesday 9 July

  • TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

Wednesday 10 July

  • TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

UEFA Euro 2024: Final fixture, schedule, and result

Sunday 14 July

  • TBD v TBD (21:00)

UEFA Euro 2024: How to watch

Unsurprisingly, the Euros will be a prominent feature across Europe this summer.

Sky Italia will be the home of the action for reigning champions Italy, while previous runners-up England will be across ITV and BBC, with both broadcasters showing all of the games across the competition.

A full list of broadcasters for the Euros can be found here.

Comments are Closed