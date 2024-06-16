UEFA Euro 2024 full schedule: All results, scores and standings – complete list
BERLIN, JUN 16: All the EURO 2024 football results and scorers from the matches in Germany. Get group tables and the scorers from the knockout rounds, including the final.
Germany is hosting the UEFA EURO 2024 which will take place from 14 June to 14 July.
After an extensive qualification process, 24 of the best football teams in Europe will come together across 10 host cities in a bid to be crowned champions.
Split into six groups of four, the sides who finish inside the top two will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.
Four third-placed teams will join them in the round of 16.
Below, you can find all fixtures, results, and standings from the tournament.
UEFA EURO 2024 all teams and groups
|Teams
|Groups
|Group A
|Germany, Scotland, Switzerland, Hungary
|Group B
|Spain, Italy, Croatia, Albania
|Group C
|England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia
|Group D
|France, Netherlands, Poland, Austria,
|Group E
|Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
|Group F
|Portugal, Türkiye, Czechia, Georgia
UEFA Euro 2024: Results, scores and group stage standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Group A games, results and scorers
Friday 14 June
- Germany 5-1 Scotland
(GER: Florian Wirtz 10′, Jamal Musiala 19′, Kai Havertz 45’+1 pen, Niclas Füllkrug 68′, Emre Can 90’+3; SCO: Antonio Rüdiger 87′ og)
Saturday 15 June
- Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
(HUN: Barnabás Varga 66′; SUI: Kwadwo Duah 12′, Michael Aebischer 45′, Breel Embolo 90’+3)
Wednesday 19 June
- Germany v Hungary (18:00 CET)
- Scotland v Switzerland (21:00 CET)
Sunday 23 June
- Switzerland v Germany (21:00 CET)
- Scotland v Hungary (21:00 CET)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Albania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Group B games, results and scorers
Saturday 15 June
- Spain 3-0 Croatia
(ESP: Álvaro Morata 29′, Fabián Ruiz 32′, Dani Carvajal 45’+2)
- Italy 2-1 Albania
(ITA: Alessandro Bastoni 11′, Nicolo Barella 16′; ALB: Nedim Bajrami 1′)
Wednesday 19 June
- Croatia v Albania (15:00 CET)
Thursday 20 June
- Spain v Italy (21:00 CET)
Monday 24 June
- Albania v Spain (21:00 CET)
- Croatia v Italy (21:00 CET)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C games, results and scorers
Sunday 16 June
- Slovenia v Denmark (18:00 CET)
- Serbia v England (21:00 CET)
Thursday 20 June
- Slovenia v Serbia (15:00 CET)
- Denmark v England (18:00 CET)
Tuesday 25 June
- Denmark v Serbia (21:00 CET)
- England v Slovenia (21:00 CET)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D games, results and scorers
Sunday 16 June
- Poland v Netherlands (15:00 CET)
Monday 17 June
- Austria v France (21:00 CET)
Friday 21 June
- Poland v Austria (18:00 CET)
- Netherlands v France (21:00 CET)
Tuesday 25 June
- France v Poland (18:00 CET)
- Netherlands v Austria (18:00 CET)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E games, results and scorers
Monday 17 June
- Romania v Ukraine (15:00 CET)
- Belgium v Slovakia (18:00 CET)
Friday 21 June
- Slovakia v Ukraine (15:00 CET)
Saturday 22 June
- Belgium v Romania (21:00 CET)
Wednesday 26 June
- Slovakia v Romania (18:00 CET)
- Ukraine v Belgium (18:00 CET)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Türkiye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Czechia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F games, results and scorers
Tuesday 18 June
- Türkiye v Georgia (18:00 CET)
- Portugal v Czechia (21:00 CET)
Saturday 22 June
- Georgia v Czechia (15:00 CET)
- Türkiye v Portugal (18:00 CET)
Wednesday 26 June
- Georgia v Portugal (21:00 CET)
- Czechia v Türkiye (21:00 CET)
England narrowly missed out on the Euros title three years ago, beaten on penalties by the Italians.(2021 Getty Images)
UEFA Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures, schedule and results
Saturday 29 June
- Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (18:00 CET)
- Group A winner v Group C runner-up (21:00 CET)
Sunday 30 June
- Group C winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)
- Group B winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)
Monday 1 July
- Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (18:00 CET)
- Group F winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)
Tuesday 2 July
- Group E winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)
- Group D winner v Group F runner-up (21:00 CET)
UEFA Euro 2024: Quarter-final fixtures, schedule and results
Friday 5 July
- TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)
- TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)
Saturday 6 July
- TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)
- TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)
UEFA Euro 2024: Semi-final fixtures, schedule and results
Tuesday 9 July
- TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)
Wednesday 10 July
- TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)
UEFA Euro 2024: Final fixture, schedule, and result
Sunday 14 July
- TBD v TBD (21:00)
UEFA Euro 2024: How to watch
Unsurprisingly, the Euros will be a prominent feature across Europe this summer.
Sky Italia will be the home of the action for reigning champions Italy, while previous runners-up England will be across ITV and BBC, with both broadcasters showing all of the games across the competition.
A full list of broadcasters for the Euros can be found here.
