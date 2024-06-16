UEFA Euro 2024 full schedule: All results, scores and standings – complete list

BERLIN, JUN 16: All the EURO 2024 football results and scorers from the matches in Germany. Get group tables and the scorers from the knockout rounds, including the final.

Germany is hosting the UEFA EURO 2024 which will take place from 14 June to 14 July.

After an extensive qualification process, 24 of the best football teams in Europe will come together across 10 host cities in a bid to be crowned champions.

Split into six groups of four, the sides who finish inside the top two will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Four third-placed teams will join them in the round of 16.

Below, you can find all fixtures, results, and standings from the tournament.

UEFA EURO 2024 all teams and groups

Teams Groups Group A Germany, Scotland, Switzerland, Hungary Group B Spain, Italy, Croatia, Albania Group C England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia Group D France, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Group E Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine Group F Portugal, Türkiye, Czechia, Georgia

UEFA Euro 2024: Results, scores and group stage standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Group A games, results and scorers

Friday 14 June

Germany 5-1 Scotland

(GER: Florian Wirtz 10′, Jamal Musiala 19′, Kai Havertz 45’+1 pen, Niclas Füllkrug 68′, Emre Can 90’+3; SCO: Antonio Rüdiger 87′ og)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

(HUN: Barnabás Varga 66′; SUI: Kwadwo Duah 12′, Michael Aebischer 45′, Breel Embolo 90’+3)

Wednesday 19 June

Germany v Hungary (18:00 CET)

Scotland v Switzerland (21:00 CET)

Sunday 23 June

Switzerland v Germany (21:00 CET)

Scotland v Hungary (21:00 CET)

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Albania 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group B games, results and scorers

Saturday 15 June

Spain 3-0 Croatia

(ESP: Álvaro Morata 29′, Fabián Ruiz 32′, Dani Carvajal 45’+2)

(ITA: Alessandro Bastoni 11′, Nicolo Barella 16′; ALB: Nedim Bajrami 1′)

(ITA: Alessandro Bastoni 11′, Nicolo Barella 16′; ALB: Nedim Bajrami 1′)

Wednesday 19 June

Croatia v Albania (15:00 CET)

Thursday 20 June

Spain v Italy (21:00 CET)

Monday 24 June

Albania v Spain (21:00 CET)

Croatia v Italy (21:00 CET)

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C games, results and scorers

Sunday 16 June

Slovenia v Denmark (18:00 CET)

Serbia v England (21:00 CET)

Thursday 20 June

Slovenia v Serbia (15:00 CET)

Denmark v England (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 25 June

Denmark v Serbia (21:00 CET)

England v Slovenia (21:00 CET)

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D games, results and scorers

Sunday 16 June

Poland v Netherlands (15:00 CET)

Monday 17 June

Austria v France (21:00 CET)

Friday 21 June

Poland v Austria (18:00 CET)

Netherlands v France (21:00 CET)

Tuesday 25 June

France v Poland (18:00 CET)

Netherlands v Austria (18:00 CET)

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E games, results and scorers

Monday 17 June

Romania v Ukraine (15:00 CET)

Belgium v Slovakia (18:00 CET)

Friday 21 June

Slovakia v Ukraine (15:00 CET)

Saturday 22 June

Belgium v Romania (21:00 CET)

Wednesday 26 June

Slovakia v Romania (18:00 CET)

Ukraine v Belgium (18:00 CET)

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Türkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F games, results and scorers

Tuesday 18 June

Türkiye v Georgia (18:00 CET)

Portugal v Czechia (21:00 CET)

Saturday 22 June

Georgia v Czechia (15:00 CET)

Türkiye v Portugal (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 26 June

Georgia v Portugal (21:00 CET)

Czechia v Türkiye (21:00 CET)

England narrowly missed out on the Euros title three years ago, beaten on penalties by the Italians.(2021 Getty Images)

UEFA Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures, schedule and results

Saturday 29 June

Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (18:00 CET)

Group A winner v Group C runner-up (21:00 CET)

Sunday 30 June

Group C winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)

Group B winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)

Monday 1 July

Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (18:00 CET)

Group F winner v 3rd place team (21:00 CET)

Tuesday 2 July

Group E winner v 3rd place team (18:00 CET)

Group D winner v Group F runner-up (21:00 CET)

UEFA Euro 2024: Quarter-final fixtures, schedule and results

Friday 5 July

TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)

TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

Saturday 6 July

TBD v TBD (18:00 CET)

TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

UEFA Euro 2024: Semi-final fixtures, schedule and results

Tuesday 9 July

TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)

Wednesday 10 July

TBD v TBD (21:00 CET)



UEFA Euro 2024: Final fixture, schedule, and result

Sunday 14 July

TBD v TBD (21:00)

UEFA Euro 2024: How to watch

Unsurprisingly, the Euros will be a prominent feature across Europe this summer.

Sky Italia will be the home of the action for reigning champions Italy, while previous runners-up England will be across ITV and BBC, with both broadcasters showing all of the games across the competition.

A full list of broadcasters for the Euros can be found here.