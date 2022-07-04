‘UBG nominated Atif Ikram Sheikh as Presidential candidate for FPCCI 2023 elections’

DNA

Peshawar: FPCCI’s United Business Group (UBG) have nominated the former Vice President of FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh as its next presidential candidate for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) elections for the year of 2023 which will be scheduled by the end of December 2022 before Federation House Karachi.

Atif has vast experience in trade politics and industry matters. He had become chairman twice time of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) as well as former President of the Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) respectively.

He said we must improve the business environment and reduce the cost of doing business to make our troubled economy viable otherwise we will go deeper and into debt.

All the country needs is improvement in some policies that are hindering the economic growth and some long-awaited reforms,”

The FPCCI Presidential Candidate further said all out hectic endeavours will be made for ease of doing business and government will be persuaded to offer more attractive package of incentives to boost export and bringing industrial revolution which he added will help improve socio economic conditions of the masses besides strengthening the national economy in addition to generating ample job opportunities for unemployed youth.

He stressed the urgent need to rationalise the water, gas and power tariffs to minimise the cost of production for competing global markets besides complete exemptions from load shedding for export industry.