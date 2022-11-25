UAE establishes cardiology institute in Quetta

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, inaugurated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute ; UAE ambassador accompanies the army chief

Islamabad: Upon the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, and the support and follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and within the framework of the continuous support of leadership of UAE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for implementation of the number of humanitarian and development projects, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, inaugurated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology, which was established in Quetta city of Baluchistan province, on a construction area of 121,406 square meters, and at the cost of 27.30 million US dollars, financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The opening ceremony of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology attended by Mir Jan Jamali, Governor of Baluchistan, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi the Ambassador of UAE in Islamabad and Abdullah Al Ghafli Director of UAE-PAK Assistance Programme UAEPAP and number of senior civil and military officials.

At the end of ceremony, the UAE Ambassador, accompanied by the Director of UAE-PAK Assistance Programme, met with a number of patients, doctors and nurses, and conveyed the greetings of the leadership and people of UAE, stressing that the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE stemmed from his keenness to provide support and humanitarian assistance to the people of Balochistan, noting that the development projects that are implemented are evidence of the generosity of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his interest in helping the needy and the poor and upgrading friendly societies, civilly and humanely.

In a statement on this occasion Abdullah AlGhafli Director of UAE-PAK Assistance Programme stressed the importance of the initiatives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and the generous support and follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, which aim to contribute to the comprehensive development of the individual and society, support and strengthen the capabilities of the health sector in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and enable it to exercise its effective role in providing best healthcare services to its citizens, as through these initiatives, multiple health projects were implemented and completed, represented by the establishment, equipment and maintenance of a number of hospitals, clinics, health centers and nursing institutes in various Pakistani regions and regions.

The Director explained that the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology has special and exceptional importance, as it is the first specialized institute for the treatment of heart diseases in Balochistan province, and the most latest in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, that will serve as a reference center for hospitals and clinics in the region with regard to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, heart and cancer diagnosis for all residents of the regions and cities of Balochistan and neighboring provinces, which qualifies it to provide distinguished specialized treatment services by medical and technical cadres with expertise and scientific competence.