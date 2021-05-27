UAE envoy calls on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: 27 May 2021: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Chairman of the Upper House, Sadiq Sanjrani here in Parliament House on Thursday. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, inter alia, including trade, tourism, bilateral cooperation, and the overall situation in the region.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust. The fraternal linkages between the two countries are getting stronger over time. The brotherly relations between the two countries have spanned half a century. A strong relationship is a matter of pride for the people and government of both countries.

While exchanging views with the UAE Envoy, the Chairman said that Pakistan and UAE have shared values, traditions, and a common dream for regional development and prosperity. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between the two countries, he further added.

Sanjrani underlined that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationships. Holding Expo 2020 was a historic achievement not only for the UAE but for the entire region. The Ambassador informed the Minister of State that participation in Expo 2020, will provide an opportunity for Pakistani businessmen to develop their business and connect with businessmen around the world.

“Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are important countries in the region and the Muslim world.

In his remarks, the Chairman said that there is immense potential for promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE. The UAE should take full advantage of the vast investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan. The two countries have the potential to pave way for the development and prosperity of the region, he further added.

The Chairman Underlined that approximately 1.6 million Pakistanis are working in the UAE who are contributing to the development of the UAE. The UAE envoy appreciated the contribution made by Pakistanis in the progress of the country.

The Chairman while acknowledging UAE’s economic assistance to Pakistan said that Pakistan highly values UAE’s support for Islamabad for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives. Sanjrani underscored that the UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to further boost trade and economic ties. The UAE investors can also benefit from investment opportunities in CPEC and Gawadar Port. He called for the exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan is a country of great importance to the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates desires to further cement the fraternal ties between the two countries”, maintained UAE Envoy.

The UAE Ambassador reaffirms its support to pave the way for development by investing in Pakistan. Effective steps will be taken to solve the problems of Pakistanis residing in the UAE, he assured.

The visiting dignitary agreed with the views of the Chairman Senate and stressed further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced Parliamentary interaction.