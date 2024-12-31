UAE Ambassador extends new year greetings

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Alzaabi has extended new year wishes to Pakistani brothers and sisters. In a message he said “we stand on the brink of a new year, my wife, Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, and I are filled with gratitude and joy as we celebrate this special occasion with the remarkable children at the SOS Children’s Village in Islamabad. It is a privilege to share this moment with those who embody resilience, hope, and the spirit of our shared humanity.

In the spirit of this festive season, we reflect on the bonds that unite us, transcending borders and cultures. Our visit to the SOS Children’s Village serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting the young hearts of our future. Together, let us commit to fostering love and compassion in our communities.

As we step into the new year, let us hold onto the dreams of a brighter tomorrow, where peace and security prevail for every individual and family. May our collective efforts lead us toward a harmonious world, where every child thrives in an environment of love and care.

Wishing all the joy, prosperity, and a secure future filled with hope, and further progress and prosperity to Pakistan and the UAE”.