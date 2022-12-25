U.S. government staff prohibited from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to possible attack

Exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

ISLAMABAD, DEC 25 /DNA/ – The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays. Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel. Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season.