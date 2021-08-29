Two Soldiers martyred in terrorist firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, AUG 29 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Bajaur District. Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured. In exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamal (resident of Mardan, age 28 years) & Sepoy Ayaz (resident of Chitral age 21 years) embraced shahadat. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan.