Two new dengue cases reported in Attock as Punjab’s total reaches 6,759

ATTOCK, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Medical charges of two million rupees have been released to the police officials of Attock Police and other districts of the Punjab here on Sunday following the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Police spokesman says, Constable Muhammad Tufail from Attock was granted Rs. 500,000 for his wife’s kidney and hypertension treatment; the wife of martyred Sub-Inspector Atif Mahmood Khan from Toba Tek Singh received Rs. 200,000 for a major surgery, Assistant Mushtaq Ahmed of Lahore Traffic Police was granted Rs. 200,000 for treatment of various ailments, Sub Inspector (retd) Muhammad Iqbal Javed was provided Rs. 200,000 for his wife’s major surgery and constable (retd) Zahoor Ahmed was given Rs. 1.35 lakh for his wife’s treatment.

Additionally, Head Constable Muhammad Shafiq and Sub-Inspector Najm-ul-Abbas each received Rs. 100,000 for treatment of various diseases, Constable Langri Muhammad Javed Akhtar was granted Rs. 100,000 for heart treatment, and Constable Muhammad Latif received 1 lakh rupees for an eye operation. Head Constable Sajid Amjad was also provided with Rs. 100,000 for his wife’s treatment, while constables Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Azam Shahid Iqbal, and Nisar Ahmed were given more than Rs. 200,000 for treatment of different illnesses. The funds were released after scrutiny and approval by the Welfare Management Committee, the spokesman added.

ATTOCK (NOV-10) As many as new 126 dengue fever cases have been reported across the Punjab including two in district Attock here on Sunday . The spokesman of the Punjab Health Department while briefing the media says that 126 new cases of dengue fever were reported throughout the province. The majority of the new infections were recorded in Rawalpindi, with 104 cases, followed by Lahore with eight cases, Faisalabad with two, and Chakwal, Attock and Sargodha each reporting three cases.

Single cases were also identified in Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal and Gujranwala. He further added that 737 cases were reported in the current week, bringing the cumulative count of dengue cases across Punjab in 2024 to 6,759. The Health Department reassured the public that hospitals across the province were well-stocked with essential medications and prepared to accommodate the rising number of patients. The Health Department also set up a helpline 1033 for individuals seeking information or wishing to report dengue-related concerns, health department added.