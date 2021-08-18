Two killed several wounded for flying non-Taliban flag

JALALABAD, AUG 18 (DNA) – Tens of people protested in eastern Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province for flying Afghanistan’s-black, red, green-colored- flag which led to violence between them and the Taliban fighters.

Eyewitnesses said that the Taliban fighters launched indiscriminate fires at protesters during which two were killed and several more wounded, Khaama Press reported Wednesday.

Protesters are asking the Taliban to let the flag fly throughout the country and do not change it with the new one-colored white. Local residents in Jalalabad city said that the Taliban have also beaten two local journalists as they wanted to cover the protest

Meanwhile, tens of youngsters also gathered for the very cause in the neighboring province of Kunar bordering Pakistan. Video clips from Asadabad city of Kunar province show that protesters have managed to fly the flag over a minaret in the provincial capital.

In southeastern Afghanistan, Khost province also witnessed a similar protest which turned violent and the Taliban launched indiscriminate fires but no casualties were reported.

The protest and plea on social media for keeping the flag come as people around the country celebrate August 19-Independence day of Afghanistan- carrying and flying the flag on cars and rooftops every year on this day. = DNA

