Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Turkey envoy visits Palestine embassy

| May 18, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustaf Yurdakul visited the Palestine embassy on Tuesday and met with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei. The Turkish ambassador expressed solidarity with the ambassador and condemned Israeli aggression.

The Turkish ambassador assured Ambassador Ahmed that Turkey stood with the people of Palestine at this critical juncture. 

Turkey envoy visits Palestine embassy

