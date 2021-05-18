Turkey envoy visits Palestine embassy
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustaf Yurdakul visited the Palestine embassy on Tuesday and met with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei. The Turkish ambassador expressed solidarity with the ambassador and condemned Israeli aggression.
The Turkish ambassador assured Ambassador Ahmed that Turkey stood with the people of Palestine at this critical juncture.
