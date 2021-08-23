TTP won’t act against Pakistan

Taliban leadership has assured Pakistan not to worry about TTP: Sheikh Rashid

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said Afghan Taliban has assured they would not allow anyone to use Afghan land by anyone against Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the Afghan Taliban had also assured the government that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would not be given permission to operate in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

He said few TTP members such as Maulvi Faqir Mohammad had been released in Afghanistan, adding that the government of Pakistan was in contact with Afghan authorities on the matter and have been informed that these terrorists were involved in terrorism in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said the region has become significantly important due to changing situation in Afghanistan. He said that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region as well as for the world.

He said Pakistan would continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan for a stable government as peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in the entire region including Pakistan.

He said that besides issuing visas to members of the Afghan cricket team, the government had issued immigration to 1,277 foreigners including Afghanis while 500 people were waiting for transit.

He said that 874 people were also allowed to enter Pakistan via Torkham border while Chaman and Torkham borders were opened for trade. He said that so far no such decision was made about Afghan refugees while only those were being facilitated who were entering Pakistan legally.

He said that a one-month visa was being issued to diplomats or representatives of international bodies such as the World Bank or IMF on their arrival in Pakistan. He said the Ministry of Interior had asked expired visa holders to leave, adding that they should apply for an online visa.

Rashid said that the Ministry of Interior was fulfilling its responsibility of border security.

The minister said that the ministry had decided to purchase six drones and 192 security cameras for safety purpose.

He said that 1122 service was also being launched in the federal capital owing to security situation. He said that unfortunately the federal capital remained neglected for these much-required services in past.

Sheikh Rasheed said a facilitation center had been established at the Ministry of Interior on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan while a helpline was also being launched to facilitate the citizens.