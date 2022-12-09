TRT World Forum 2022 | “Türkiye Follows a Unique Foreign Policy Model”

ANKARA: TRT World Forum 2022, TRT’s organization shaping the world agenda, was launched in Istanbul. Nearly 100 internationally renowned speakers from 40 countries are participating in the organization, which is being held for the sixth time this year. Speaking at the Forum, Türkiye’s Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, said that Türkiye has put forward a unique foreign policy model that will set an example for the whole world in this period and further stated that the main feature that makes the Turkish foreign policy model possible is strategic and conciliatory leadership.

“The whole world recognized that Türkiye is a power that contributes to global peace”

Stating that Türkiye has been able to demonstrate a dynamic and multidimensional foreign policy performance centred on people owing to the political stability, economic confidence and social peace it has achieved in the last 20 years, Altun said: “The peace diplomacy we have put forward in the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for about 10 months has shown that the whole world accepts Türkiye as a ‘stabilising’ and ‘appeasing’ power that contributes to global peace. Türkiye’s efforts in the process of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership applications have led to important commitments and significant gains in the fight against global terrorism. Of course, we will continue to follow these,” he said.

“Türkiye’s vision for the global future is to prevent a new cold war”

Stating that Türkiye respects the principle of finding regional solutions to regional problems, Altun said, ” We see through painful experiences that external interventions in any region, from the Middle East to the Balkans, from the Black Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean, lead to no result other than worsening crises and creating tragedies.”

“Systematic disinformation activities target the peace and tranquillity of societies”

Altun, “In addition to these, the fight against hate speech, anti-Islamism and antisemitism are among the areas in which our country leads and calls for cooperation for the establishment of global stability. Of course, building capacity and forming alliances against information wars and disinformation operations is also one of our important focuses in the international arena, and this is an important pillar of our foreign policy model. We are all witnesses that systematic disinformation activities carried out in a complex manner today target national, regional and global stability, individual rights, peace and tranquillity of societies.”