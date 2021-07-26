Trilateral speakers moot starts in Baku

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: A 14-member Pakistani Parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has embarked for Baku to participate in the First Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey.

This parliamentary visit is on the special invitation of the Speaker of Mili Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova for participation in the first Trilateral Meeting of speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey which is going to be held in Baku Azerbaijan.

The formation of the Trilateral Platform was the idea of the Speaker of Mili Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and it was endorsed by Speakers of Pakistan and Turkey as symbol of close and cordial relations between three countries.

The Trilateral meeting will be preceded by the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Speakers of three Parliaments to be held on July 27, 2021 to deliberate upon enhancing regional cooperation and connectivity.

The deliberations regarding the content of ‘Baku Declaration’, and determining the venue of the Second Trilateral Meeting would also be made during committee meetings.

Apart from participating in the First Trilateral Meeting, the Pakistani Parliamentary delegation will have meetings with Azeri delegations; both Countries Azerbaijan and Pakistan will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.

The visit will serve the interests of Pakistan’s policy to foster relations with brotherly countries and compliment the vision of regional connectivity.

The Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan will reiterate its support to Azerbaijan and will congratulate Azeri authorities on their great victory in the 44 days of the patriotic war.

The Speaker will also highlight the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the visit.

The Pakistani Parliamentary delegation comprises MNAs Mr. Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mr. Saleh Muhammad, Mr. Saif Ur Rehman, Mr. Shuakat Ali, Ms. Munaza Hussain, Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mr. Fazal Muhammad Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Syed Hussain Tariq, Mr. Usama Qadri, and Ms. Naz Baloch.