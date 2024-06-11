Tribute paid to APS Peshawar terrorist attack martyrs in Ankara

ANKARA, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) and Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid accompanied by Keçiören Municipality Mayor Mesut Ozarslan visited APS Martyrs Memorial in Ankara to pay homage to the school children and staff martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in 2014.

While expressing heartfelt gratitude to Turkish brethren for solidarity and keeping the memory of precious lives lost to terrorism alive, Ambassador Junaid stated that Pakistan suffered the worst atrocity by the brazen and violent terrorist attack on APS Peshawar. He noted, since that day our resolve to fight terrorism has grown stronger and our armed forces have conducted successful operations against terrorism.

Referring to the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ambassador stated that definition of terrorism is incomplete without taking into account the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK. He thanked the leadership and people of Turkiye for their principled stance on Kashmir and support for the inalienable right of the self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Reaffirming strong solidarity of Turkiye with Pakistan, Mayor Keçiören, Mesut Ozarslan condemned the terrorist attack and said nothing can justify such a brutal and inhuman act. He stated that the people of Turkiye would continue to stand by their Pakistani brothers in all aspects of life particularly in fight against terrorism.

Later, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza along with Ambassador Junaid, Mayor Kecioren Mesut Ozarslan and other dignitaries laid wreath at the memorial of the APS martyrs.

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of the Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gurak. During his visit, CJCSC was received by Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler and held meetings at General Staff Headquarters. In recognition of his outstanding services for promoting Pakistan Turkiye defence ties , CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was conferred upon ‘ Legion of Merit’ at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara.