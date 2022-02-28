Trees worth 9 million stolen from Sarai Alamgir

Yoosuf Bhutta

Gujrat. Forest Department’s trees worth rupees nine million were stolen in two separate incidents from Sarai Alamgir. In first incident trees worth three million rupees, along Rajar railway Phatak were stolen by 20 persons including some railway officials. On the complaint of Punjab Forest Deptt. Police have registered a case against 20 persons. In second incident trees worth six million rupees were stolen from MandiBahauddin road in Sarai Alamgir. Police have registered another case against five persons.