Traders stand by Kashmiris: RCCI

Rawalpindi – /DNA/ – President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Ch. Nadeem Rauf has said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition plan and the UN-sponsored plebiscite is the only solution to the core issue.

In a statement on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the president RCCI said through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 2019, India directly contravened the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Nadeem Rauf said that traders always stood with Kashmiri people and they would always raise their voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He termed the Kashmir dispute bone of contention between Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia could only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues are resolved between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir, he added.

“Trade between the two countries and other regional states could only be boosted up once we have peace in this region,” he said.