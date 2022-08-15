Traders call for adopting consistent policies for economic growth and progress

DNA

PESHAWAR: Businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need of adopting consistent economic policies and due consultation with them for sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development in the country.

Traders emphasized that it is highly imperative that to make proper consultation with relevant stakeholders before formulation of policies put the country on a path of economic prosperity and progress.

Members of the business community made these remarks during a meeting here at the chamber house on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by acting president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Imran Khan Mohmand during a visit of a delegation of officers belonging from various government departments, of the 31st Senior Management Course of the National Institute Management (NIM) Lahore.

The delegation was headed by NIM Lahore, Directing Staff, Dr Muhammad Farooq Adeel.

Besides, the SCCI’s vice president Javed Akhtar, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faud Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, ex-senior vice presidents Engr Manzoor Elahi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, ex-vice presidents Malik Niaz Awan, Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the chambr’s executive committee, Ghulam Hussain, Zahoor Khan, Naeem Qasmi, Muhammad Naeem Butt, Minhajuddin, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Mujeebur Rehman, Shams Rahim, Fawad Amin, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Ishtiaq Muhammad, a large number of traders, industrialists and exporters were present in the meeting.

Zahidullah Shinwari on the occasion briefed the visiting senior officers through a multimedia presentation regarding SCCI’s functions, objectives, various projects and achievement comprehensively.

Mr Shinwari stressed the need of making proper consultation with the business community before formulation of economic policies, which would be sustainable and result-oriented, especially that would also avoid creating gulf between traders and relevant government authorities.

Imran Mohmand in his welcome-speech emphasized that business community proposals should be considered seriously during formulation of policies.

Essentially, he called upon the Ministry of Commerce that it should give tasks to commercial attachés to conduct a survey in markets of the hosting countries and find out opportunities, prospects of Pakistani manufacturing products in global markets.

The acting president of the SCCI’s also elaborated about investment potentials, prospects of Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade, particularly promotion of regional trade to boost up the country’s economy and export.

Zahidullah Shinwari and Faud Ishaq, Javed Akhtar and others on the occasion responded to various queries of the visiting senior officers comprehensively.

They stressed the need of formulation of consistent policies to put the country on a path sustainable economic growth and development.