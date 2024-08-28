Traders across Pakistan observe strike against hike in taxes, electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, AUG 28: To protest against the government’s tax reforms, traders across the country are observing a nationwide strike on Wednesday with support from traders associations and political parties.

The political parties throwing weight behind the traders include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP).

Ahead of the countrywide strike, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Karachi had announced a complete closure of business today.

“The political leadership has failed,” said Javed Shams, the president of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran’s Sindh chapter, announcing his support for the nationwide strike.

Shams added that all business will be completely closed today in all small and big cities of Sindh. “[We] reject the hike in taxes and electricity bills.”

He added that the ruling class wants to take away the right to live from the business class and the people, insisting that the “Trader Friendly Scheme” is not acceptable in its current form.

The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association has also backed the strike call. KEDA President Mohammad Rizwan said all trade unions from Karachi to Khyber are participating in the strike.

“If the issues are not resolved, the duration of the strike may increase,” said Rizwan.

All Karachi Traders Union President Atiq Mir termed the strike as one of the citizens and not traders. “The common man is worried about inflation.”

Punjab, KP also observe strike

Meanwhile in Punjab, cities including Vehari, all business centres are closed following the call of nationwide strike by the Central Traders Association of Pakistan with all markets including those at the Club Road, Jinnah Road, Luddun Road, Rail Bazaar, Choori Bazar and Multan Road completely closed.

The president of the association, supporting the call, said that the government has imposed “cruel taxes” on the traders.

In Gujranwala, all small and major markets in the cities’ inner parts including Cloth Market, Steel Market and Sanitary Market, as well as those in the Satellite Town will be closed. The city’s mobile phone association has also endorsed the call for strike.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar, traders’ organisations are observing the strike, as various markets remain shut across the city with trade unions demanding the withdrawal of the hike in power bills and reduction in tax rates.

All markets including Sadar Bazaar, Shafi Market, Qisa Khwani and Khyber Bazaar have been shut, while traders organisations have set up protest camps in front of the closed markets.

In Dera Ismail Khan, traders are observing a complete strike with all commercial centers closed following support from traders’ association, traders’ union and traders’ action committee.

Traders across cities in Sindh — including Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar and others — are also striking with central commercial areas as well as small- and large-scale businesses shut in adhere with the strike.

“Monthly tax, withholding tax, professional tax are anti-business policies,” said Sindh Traders Association President Waqar Memon.

Markets and commercial centres in Punjab cities including Chichawatani are closed following the strike with traders demanding the government to withdraw “cruel” taxes and reduction in electricity cost.

On the other hand, JI in Charsadda have also called for the traders’ strike, as all food shops including hotels remain closed.

Earlier this week, the religio-political party had announced to observe a shutter-down strike across the country on August 28 (today) to mount pressure on the coalition government to provide relief to the masses.

The announcement came after the party postponed its 14-day long sit-in on August 9 following successful negotiations with the government over demands including slashing high power tariffs and reviewing agreements with the Independent Power Producers which have been under the spotlight as people are paying hefty bills blamed on capacity payments being made to independent power producers.