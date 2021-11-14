Trade Fair Prod Expo 2021 opens in Minsk

Belarus, NOV 14: Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan participated in the opening ceremony of the 27th International Specialized Wholesale Trade Fair “ProdExpo2021”. The Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Subbotin opened the exhibition which will continue in November. The Minister of Agriculture, members of Diplomatic Corps, government officials and business representatives also attended the ceremony.



On this occasion, the Ambassador had a brief conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus. The Ambassador briefed him about the current activities and collaborations between the two countries in the field of trade as well as education. With reference to the participation of Belarusian businesspersons in the forthcoming Trade Exhibition in Karachi from 16-18 November 2021, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of exchanges of delegation and joint efforts for achieving better results.



“ProdExpo” is traditionally one of the flagship projects in Belarus and the landmark event of the food industry where the whole range of food products, beverages, equipment for production and processing of food products, commercial and refrigerating equipment, packing are represented.