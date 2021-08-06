TP launches operation against illegal parking in G 8 Markaz

We will not allow any kind of illegal parking to put people in trouble, says SSP ITP

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) started an operation against illegal parking in G-8 Markaz on Friday. The operation was led by SSP Traffic Police Syed Karrar Hussain and his team. Traffic police removed the illegally parked vehicles from road sides.

Talking to the Islamabad Post, SSP Karrar said, our mission is to bring awareness in society about illegal parking and the dangers of it. Moreover, he said, we are committed to provide education about safe driving, seat belt benefits, and harms of wrong way driving.

During the operation, car showroom owners gathered around SSP and requested to give them a chance because of no other place to park cars. SSP added by saying we will not allow any kind of illegal parking to put people in trouble.

Operation against illegal parking is going swiftly and ITP removed almost every illegally parked cars on road.