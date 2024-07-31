Toshakhana case: IHC forms new bench to hear Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s pleas

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31: In yet another important development in ongoing Toshakhana case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday formed a new bench to hear petitions challenging the arrests of the PTI founder and his wife.

The new bench, comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, is scheduled to hear the case on Thursday. This change comes after Imran Khan objected to Chief Justice Amir Farooq’s involvement in the case on July 25.

Previously, the case was heard by a bench including Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Suman Rifaat Imtiaz. However, Justice Suman is unavailable on Thursday due to holidays, necessitating the formation of the new bench.

Consequently, the original two-member bench of Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Suman Rifat Imtiaz will not be present for the hearing.

The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have vehemently challenged their arrests in the Toshakhana case, seeking relief and questioning the legality of their detentions. This case revolves around allegations related to the handling and acquisition of gifts from the Toshakhana, a repository of state gifts.