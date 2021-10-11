Top seeds entered into second round of CAS Int’l Squash Chips

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Zaman, Farhan Mehboob along with Egyption Karim El Hammamy and French Auguste Dussourd enterted into second round of Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.



Twenty one foreign players from nine countries including Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland are taking part in the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championships for men and women which will be concluded on October 15th which organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports.



The tournament first round played on monday where five Pakistani players entered into the second round which will be hled on Tuesday (Today). Detailed results of Men & Women events are appended below.



Men Event: Tayyab Aslam (PAK) got Bye, Amaad Fareed (PAK) bt Vladislav Titov (RUS) by 11-1, 11-5, 11-7 (28 Min), Martin Svec (CZE) bt Danish Atlas Khan (PAK) by 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 (29 Min), Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) got Bye, Asim Khan (PAK) got Bye, Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Robert Downer (ENG) by 11-1, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 (42 Min), Khaled Labib (EGY) bt Zahir Shah (PAK) by 11-8, 11-8, 11-2 (21 Min), Auguste Dussourd (FRA) got Bye, Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) got Bye, Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt (WC) Hamza Sharif (PAK) by 11-8, 11-8,11-8 (29 Min), Chi Him Wong (HKG) bt Omar ElKattan (EGY) by 11-7,11-6,11-6 (20 Min), Max Lee (HKG) got Bye, Henry Leung (HKG) got Bye, Hugo Varela (ESP) bt Waqas Mehboob (PAK) by 8-11,11-9, 11-5,11-5 (34 Min), Israr Ahmad (PAK) bt (WC) Noor Zaman (PAK) 11-5, 7-11,11-6, 11-5 (35 Min) and Karim El Hammamy (EGY) got Bye.



In womens event tops seeds Nadia Pfister (Switzerland), Marie Stephan (France), Salma Eltayeb (Egypt) along with Pakistani players Rushna, Mehboob, Riffat Khan, Nimra Aqeel, Sana Bahader , Sadia Gul, Komal Khan and others also reaches the second round.



Women Event: Nadia Pfister (SUI) got Bye, Rushna Mehboob (PAK) bt Hira Aqeel (PAK) by 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 (18 Min), Riffat Khan (PAK) bt Saima Shaukat (PAK) by 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 (18 Min), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) got Bye, Farah Momen (EGY) got Bye, Nimra Aqeel (PAK) bt Naureena Shams (PAK) by 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 (06 Min), (WC) Sana Bahader (PAK) bt Aiman Shahbaz (PAK) by 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 (13 Min), Salma Eltayeb (EGY) got Bye, Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) got Bye, Nadeen Kotb (EGY) bt Kainat Amir (PAK) by 11-2, 11-5,11-1 (13 Min), Sadia Gul(PAK) bt Fehmina Asim (PAK) by 11-6,11-5,11-6 (13 Min), Jelena Dutina (SRB) got Bye, Noor ul Huda (PAK) got Bye, Komal Khan bt Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (PAK) by 11-3, 6-11,12-10, 11-5 (31 Min), Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) bt (WC) Sammer Anjum (PAK) by 4-1 (Retd Hurt) and Marie Stephan (FRA) got Bye.