Top 60 Pakistani companies attend landmark higher education expo in Islamabad

COMSATS Industrial Connect- Career Expo Fall 24 was held at COMSATS University Islamabad, Islamabad Campus on Wednesday 18th December,24.

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 /DNA/ – The event was inaugurated by Member IT Higher Education Commision Mr. Jameel Ahmed and was attended by 60 prominent Companies of Pakistan including State Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, S&p Global, Ibex, Haideri Beverages, Gourmet cola, Cheezious, Tapal Tea, Roots Education Consultancy, Times Consultancy, SI-UK, Jin Technologies, Plus W, Devsinc, Speridian, Splenify, Alachisoft, Cybernet, Nayatel, China Gezhouba Mechanial and Electrical Construction Co Pakistan Branch, Kakushin, Hero Boss, Hikvision, D4 Interactive, Teach for Pakistan, Professional Career and Recruitment Training and many more companies.

The event also displayed final year projects of students of different Programs of Computer Science (including Software Enginnering, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data Science) as well as final year projects of Departments of Management Sciences, Physics, Chemistry and Bio-Sciences.

The event was a huge success as Industry leaders visited the Expo for hiring of atudents and took great interest in their Final Year Projects.