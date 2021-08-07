Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem’s competes for Olympics medal at javelin event
TOKYO, AUG 7: Arshad Nadeem is participating in the final of the men’s javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics.
He is the country’s last hope to end a medal drought at the mega-event where Pakistan have failed to register any significant victory since 1992
Earlier, the Khanewal- born won his group on Wednesday after finishing the round with a throw of 85.16 metres which was the third-best in the event behind India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64m).
Previously, he has won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games which were organised in Indonesia with a throw of 80.75 metres
Related News
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem’s competes for Olympics medal at javelin event
TOKYO, AUG 7: Arshad Nadeem is participating in the final of the men’s javelin eventRead More
Need to go extra miles to put hockey back on track: Ex-Olympians
ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 :A time when India has regained their lost Olympic glory by winningRead More
Comments are Closed