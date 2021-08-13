Friday, August 13, 2021
Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

August 13, 2021

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 :At least three people including a woman were killed when the car met with an accident on Friday at  Hazara Motorway.

Motorway Police said a family from Faisalabad was on way to Mansehra when their car hit the roadside guardrail and overturned it near Abbottabad.

As a result, three family members identified as Muhammad Faizan, Aneesa Bibi, and Munibur Rehman were killed at the scene.

After receiving information from the control room officials of Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Ayub Medical Complex.

Police said overspeeding caused the fatal accident.

