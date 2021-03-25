Islamabad,March 25, 2021 : Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday said the third wave of coronavirus has pushed businesswomen to the wall.

The government should announce a package for women as tall claims and announcements will never empower them.

The pandemic is hitting men more than women but the later are facing its social and economic consequences more than men, she said.

In a statement issued here today, Samina Fazil said that the income, savings and assets of women are always less than men and they are less secured while the pandemic has widened this gulf.

Due to less income women are cannot withstand economic shocks as compared to men and they take more time for recovery therefore the government should not rely on statements do something concrete about it, she added.

The business leader said that unprecedented inflation and unemployment has increased violence at homes and many children have left schools and they may not return.

She noted that there is no market in the country where women can do their business with peace of mind while there is an acute shortage of display centres.

Ban on expos have also damaged the businesswomen and women artisans who cannot afford shops and rely on such events, she said, adding that display centres should be established across the country while preference should be given to Islamabad as all the embassies are located here which can help women introduce and export their products.

Samina Fazil said that independence of State Bank of Pakistan is a well-orchestrated conspiracy. If the bill is approved, the government will be lacking resources to pay salaries leaving it dysfunctional resulting in widespread chaos.

The move will initiate political unrest resulting in a possible civil war which can lead to the disintegration of the country therefore the opposition should set aside its political agenda and focus on frustrate the move otherwise they would never be forgiven by the nation.