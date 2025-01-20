The U.S. Bans TikTok for the Wrong Reasons

By: Qamar Bashir

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Today, when I woke up, like most people do nowadays, I checked my social media applications—especially TikTok. However, instead of opening as expected, I was greeted by a heartbreaking message: TikTok is finally banned in the USA, but there is hope that once Trump takes office, the ban may be reconsidered.

This ban disheartened many like me on multiple levels. First, it was not China but the USA—a country whose First Amendment explicitly prohibits laws restricting media freedom—that imposed the ban. Second, in nations like Pakistan and other authoritarian regimes, when platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or X are blocked, citizens often look to the USA as a beacon of free speech and seek its support in restoring access. Now, with the USA itself banning TikTok, authoritarian governments may use this as justification to suppress media platforms that challenge their narratives, citing the American precedent.

While such extreme measures are expected in third-world countries with fragile democratic institutions, for the USA—long considered the global flag bearer of democratic values and media freedom—this action is both unusual and damaging to its international reputation. The decision undermines the USA’s credibility in advocating for free speech and an open internet, raising concerns about the selective application of democratic principles.

The recent Senate confirmation hearing of Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent provided a rare opportunity to gain insight into the mindset of U.S. policymakers. Through their deliberations, I was able to better understand the mindset behind such a drastic move and the broader implications of this unprecedented decision. During the hearing, TikTok emerged as a major point of concern among lawmakers from both parties, who viewed the platform as a national security threat and a potential tool for economic and political influence by the Chinese government. The discussion centered around fears of Chinese control over user data, the app’s impact on American youth, and its role in shaping public discourse.

Senators raised alarms about TikTok’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through its parent company, ByteDance, and the potential for the platform to be used for espionage, data collection, and even social manipulation. Some lawmakers pointed out that TikTok’s algorithm has an outsized influence on shaping public opinion, making it a potential vehicle for spreading disinformation and subtly influencing voter behavior. Others expressed concerns that TikTok’s data collection practices could allow the Chinese government to access sensitive information on millions of American users, posing a significant cybersecurity risk.

In response, some senators proposed forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American company to mitigate security risks while preserving the platform’s existence. Others argued for a total ban, stating that no ownership transfer could fully eliminate the risk of covert Chinese influence. Meanwhile, opponents of the ban, including free speech advocates, warned that restricting access to a widely used platform undermines democratic values and sets a dangerous precedent for government intervention in digital media.

Senator Marco Rubio emphasized that TikTok is not just a social media app but a potential tool for geopolitical influence. He warned that China could use TikTok’s algorithms to subtly shape public opinion by suppressing certain political narratives while amplifying others, particularly during elections. Lawmakers also pointed to the risk of disinformation campaigns and accused TikTok of promoting narratives favorable to China while limiting exposure to content critical of Beijing’s policies.

The debate also focused on TikTok’s impact on American tech firms, with senators frustrated over its minimal oversight compared to heavily regulated U.S. companies. Senator Elizabeth Warren argued that TikTok enjoys an unfair advantage, benefiting from Chinese government support while American firms face strict regulations. Some senators claimed China restricts U.S. companies like Facebook and Google while allowing TikTok

The hearing also touched on the broader public debate surrounding TikTok. Lawmakers acknowledged that banning the app could provoke backlash from millions of American users, particularly younger demographics who rely on the platform for entertainment, business, and political engagement. Senator Cory Booker argued that while national security risks should not be ignored, lawmakers must also consider the economic impact on influencers and small businesses that depend on TikTok for income.

Some senators questioned whether banning TikTok would set a precedent for future actions against other foreign-owned tech companies. They warned that such a move could trigger retaliatory measures against American firms operating in China, further straining U.S.-China relations.

The entire reasoning cited for the TikTok ban appears to rest on shallow grounds. With the advanced technological capabilities at its disposal, the United States could have easily developed a robust system with stringent checks and balances to prevent the data of American users from being transmitted to China. Instead of outright banning the platform, regulatory frameworks could have been implemented to ensure data security while preserving free speech and market competition.

The justifications for the ban bear striking similarities to the narratives used to justify the Iraq War, where sweeping claims were made without substantial evidence. Now, as the U.S. government moves to ban TikTok, multiple narratives have emerged—many of which lack technical credibility or logical consistency. Instead of a measured approach, the decision appears to be driven more by geopolitical rivalries and economic protectionism rather than genuine concerns about national security.

Interestingly, Scott Bessent, Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, refrained from taking a definitive stance given Trump’s known sympathy toward TikTok and his recognition of the platform’s significant role in his unprecedented election victory. Bessent carefully took a middle ground. He stated that he would support a thorough review of the app’s operations and its potential risks to national security while emphasizing that any decision should be based on intelligence assessments and should prioritize the protection of American user data.

The ban on TikTok was imposed just a few days before Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Had the decision been left to Trump, TikTok might still be operational today. However, at the same time, the timing of the ban conveniently absolved Trump from making a decision that could have posed serious questions about his commitment to upholding democratic values, where media freedom is considered one of the strongest pillars.

