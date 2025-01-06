The Ruthless Accountablity…

By: Qamar Bashir

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

The democratization and widespread accessibility of social media across the globe have given a loud and clear voice to those who were previously unheard. These individuals, whose voices once had no reach, impact, or influence in their communities, societies, countries, or on a global level, are now empowered. Social media, with its various platforms, has opened up avenues of communication that, until a few years ago, were the exclusive domain of the rich and influential.

This newfound freedom has enabled the general populace to develop the skills to ask questions, build followings, and exercise their influence. Social media influencers worldwide have become so powerful that media managers across the globe now systematically engage with them to leverage their reach and connect with their audiences, fans, and followers.

During my tenure as a media manager at the Ministry of Information, I played a pivotal role in establishing social media initiatives. I was instrumental in setting up the social media cell for Maryam Nawaz Sharif and later the Digital Media Cell during the PTI government. Both entities effectively utilized social media platforms to amplify their policies and narratives, reaching millions of social media users.

As Press Secretary, I curated a list of the country’s top media influencers and organized two luncheons with the President. These events provided a platform for the President to share his thoughts on various critical issues of the time, fostering dialogue and understanding between the influencers and the government.

The power of social media was lately acknowledged by the US President Elect Donald J. Trump when he used TikTok very successfully to reach and influence the young audience across the country and acknowledge the power of the social media as the one major contributing factor towards his unprecedented victory during Election 2024.

The power of social media has been instrumental in creating an informal yet highly effective global accountability system. This system has become particularly prominent in countries and societies where the rule of law is weak or nonexistent. In such places, the powerful often suppress criticism, control and gag accountability mechanisms, and manipulate the judiciary to serve their own interests. The legal and systemic frameworks in these societies are designed to protect the elite, allowing them to remain above the law through sheer brute power.

One striking example of this global accountability was seen in the case of General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former Chief of the Pakistan Army. General Bajwa wielded immense power over the country, to the extent that he was often described as a “God-like” figure. He had the authority to install or dismantle governments at will. During his tenure, allegations surfaced regarding the accumulation of billions in wealth. When his wealth and tax returns were leaked, the whistleblowers—journalists and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials—were imprisoned rather than commended for exposing illegal financial activities.

However, accountability for General Bajwa came in an unusual and public manner. While sitting on the steps of a church with his wife, he was repeatedly subjected to degrading verbal abuse, and the entire humiliating episode was recorded and uploaded to social media. The footage quickly became a viral story worldwide, illustrating how one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan could be reduced to a common, helpless individual in the face of public scrutiny.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Qazi Faez Isa played a controversial role in Pakistan’s political landscape. Through what were perceived as vindictive and revenge-driven decisions, he deprived the most popular and largest political party of its election symbol, removed its chairman, and barred it from contesting elections as a unified political entity. These actions were widely viewed as a grave disservice to the country and its people. While in Pakistan, Justice Isa appeared to be above the law. However, public accountability eventually caught up with him. First, he was humiliated while buying donuts, and later during a flight to London. Videos of these incidents quickly went viral, providing a sense of satisfaction to those who felt justice had been served for the perceived injustices against the party and its millions of supporters.

On a broader scale, the world has become increasingly hostile to the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N). The PML-N has been criticized for allegedly compromising its principles, aligning itself with the establishment, and using these connections to secure power at both the federal and provincial levels. The party was seen as the primary beneficiary of what has been described as the most rigged, managed, and engineered election in Pakistan’s history on February 8.

Despite holding a minority in parliament, the PML-N formed a government with the establishment’s support. Once in power, they introduced constitutional amendments and legislative changes that further empowered the already dominant establishment, solidifying their authority. These actions, however, did not go unchallenged. Both domestically and abroad, the leadership of the PML-N has faced relentless backlash. Overseas Pakistanis have publicly confronted and humiliated them, recording these incidents on video. These clips often go viral on social media, amplifying their humiliation globally and serving as a form of public accountability.

When a country’s internal accountability mechanisms are stifled and fail to deliver justice, the diaspora of misgoverned nations turns to other power centers in their host countries to hold their leadership accountable for unlawful, undemocratic, and illegal actions. In Pakistan’s case, as all pillars of the state have become subservient to the powerful establishment, the Pakistani diaspora has looked to the leadership of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. These countries wield significant influence over Pakistan as its largest aid donors, key importers, business partners, and through their control and influence over international financial institutions like the IMF, which can bring Pakistan’s fragile economy to its knees.

This two-pronged accountability is extremely potent and has the potential to shrink the space for dictators and corrupt rulers globally. No matter how powerful a dictator, corrupt ruler, judge, parliamentarian, or businessman may be, they might evade formal accountability processes within their country, but they cannot escape the relentless accountability of the general public wielding the power of social media or the unyielding scrutiny of the country’s diaspora worldwide.

Rulers and dictators now face a stark choice: either restore the rule of law and allow the pillars of the state to function independently or prepare to face ruthless accountability through social media and the global diaspora. The era of unchallenged impunity is rapidly coming to an end.

By: Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC